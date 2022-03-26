Game Story: Spurs come back from double-digit deficit to beat Pelicans 107-103

San Antonio moved within a game of New Orleans for the 10 seed in the Western Conference with the win.

SAN ANTONIO — Game Story

First Quarter

Nobody scored a basket for the first few minutes, and Keldon Johnson stepped up to swat Jonas Valanciunas at the rim. JV hit a jumper, then Dejounte knocked down a couple.

Keita Bates-Diop came in off the bench and grabbed an offensive rebound before making a hook shot to put the Spurs in front 7-5. New Orleans got an offensive board and a three, and Pop called time.

Jakob Poeltl hit a few baskets inside, then went to the bench for Zach Collins. Collins immediately hit Josh Richardson on a backdoor cut for free throws.

Josh Richardson and KBD keep the ball movingpic.twitter.com/1Vy07mcJoD — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 26, 2022

CJ McCollum got hot and hit a couple of jumpers, but Keldon drove in for a layup and Collins grabbed a pair of offensive boards on the same possession for a score.

McCollum got fouled, then pulled up for three in transition and moved into double figures. The Pelicans built their lead further, then forced a turnover and got fouled in transition to take a 10-point lead.

Zach Collins and Naji Marshall got double techs for talking smack to each other, which became relevant moments later.

Dejounte Murray stepped into a three and got fouled, hitting two of three free throws.

to close the quarter, Marshall drove the lane and finished strong through Collins, flexing as the Pelicans ended the quarter up 32-22.

Second Quarter

Larry Nance Jr. got a putback to make it a dozen-point deficit for San Antonio.

Josh Primo made a tough jumper in the paint, then Dejounte got a steal and went behind the back to Primo for a huge dunk. Collins made a layup to cut it to six, but the Pels responded with a 6-0 run.

Dejounte hit free throws, then fed Josh Richardson for a long two, then for a three that was San Antonio's first make from deep in nine tries.

Josh Richardson is cold lol pic.twitter.com/XNHe0RhmYC — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 26, 2022

Dejounte got more free throws, then poked the ball away again, and Keldon drilled another three to make it 44-40 Pelicans.

New Orleans missed a dunk, Poeltl scored on a step-through move inside, and J-Rich hesitated before drilling a corner three to cap a 10-0 run and give the Spurs the lead.

McCollum scored but Murray answered, then the Spurs made another stop inside and Keldon passed to Dejounte, who went behind the back again to Richardson in the corner for three more free throws.

Keldon drove, bumped, missed, grabbed the board and shot it back in mid-air. The Pels responded, but Poeltl got three offensive boards on the same possession and the last one punched it up and in to make it 54-50 Spurs.

Jakob Poeltl just steals possessions and points for the Spurspic.twitter.com/4ZBDPfQbR9 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 26, 2022

New Orleans came out of the timeout with a quick 4-0 run to tie it. Jakob Poeltl swatted CJ McCollum inside, but they got a three for the lead.

Tre Jones came back after missing a three by driving from the corner and floating it in. The Spurs got a stop, Dejounte got it to Keldon, and Keldon got his own miss to beat the halftime buzzer for the lead.

San Antonio led 58-57 at the break.

Spurs lead 58-57 at halftime



J-Rich: 13p, 2r

Dejounte: 12p, 7r, 6a, 3s

Keldon: 9p, 4r, 1b

Jak: 8p, 7r, 1b

Primo: 7p, 1r

Zach: 4p, 2r

Tre: 3p, 1r

KBD: 2p, 2r, 1a



Spurs shot 3-13 from deep, Pelicans 6-19 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 26, 2022

Third Quarter

CJ McCollum drilled a three, but Josh Primo answered from deep. Richardson hit a three to tie it up at 64, and Keldon put the Spurs in front with free throws.

The teams went back and forth, as Keldon and Jakob Poeltl hit layups but Jonas Valanciunas got three the old-fashioned way and the new-fashioned way. Poeltl posted up JV and hooked one in to take the lead back.

McCollum hit a deep three for the lead. The Spurs turned it over on an interior pass, but Richardson stole it right back on the next inbound and passed to Tre Jones for a corner jumper that was a long two. Keldon drove again and scored again to put the Spurs in front again.

New Orleans went in front again, and Zach Collins got blocked a few times. His next trip, he dished to Richardson for an open elbow jumper to tie. The Pels scored, then KBD tied it with free throws after a eurostep. Collins posted up again, and this time got free throws for the lead.

The Pelicans got a scrappy buzzer-beater to tie the game at 84 heading to the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Dejounte got it to Collins for an elbow jumper, but New Orleans tied it again down low. Collins got elbowed in the face by Naji Marshall, and the officials took a look at it and upgraded it to a flagrant 1.

The Pelicans went up by one, then Collins drove and dumped it to Jock Landale for a dunk.

Jock Landale having a real impact in this onepic.twitter.com/RV0GUDUL9B — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 26, 2022

Collins drew another foul, but again Dejounte failed to score through a triple team. Jose Alvarado beat him on a back cut and scored through a soft foul to take the lead back.

Keldon drove to the left and finished with his right on the left side of the glass to tie it. Keldon made a mid-air pass to Jock Landale in the corner, and the big Aussie drilled it. The Spurs got another stop, and Collins looked like he was gonna shoot a three but threw it down to Landale for a layup to make it a 7-0 run and 5-point lead.

Primo missed a shot, Poeltl got it back to him, and Primo made a tough floater. After another stop, Primo drove and passed to Landale in the dunker spot. He dished it to Poeltl for free throws.

After a timeout, Landale faked at the arc, took a dribble and stepped back for a three that hit nothing but the bottom to make it a 10-point lead. McCollum broke a nearly four-minute scoring drought with a fading jumper. The Spurs kept fighting on the offensive glass, and kept getting rewarded.

San Antonio went zone and got another stop. Dejounte got to the rim for just his fourth made basket of the game. The Pels scored in transition to make it 104-96 Spurs with 3:01 to play, and Pop called time.

Primo drove, but couldn't finish inside. Alvarado scored again to cut it to six. Primo drove and kicked to Murray in the corner, but he missed and Landale just missed the board. Primo got a nice block on CJ McCollum, but the Pelicans got a corner three to make it a one-possession game.

NOLA got called for a delay of game, and DJ got a free throw to make it a two-possession game. The Spurs dribbled the air out of the ball, but didn't get a good shot. Poeltl stuffed Alvarado at the rim, his fourth.

McCollum hit a floater to make it a two-point game with 40 seconds left. Murray missed a jumper and Landale missed the tip in. Alvarado had a look at three for the lead, but missed, and Dejounte passed to Keldon for a game-sealing dunk.

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs (29-44) will visit the New Orleans Pelicans (31-42) tonight as the Spurs continue their 4-game road trip and seek a measure of revenge. In the Spurs recent match against the Pelicans, San Antonio was trounced, 124-91, at home.

The Spurs are 2-1 against the Pelicans this season and tonight's game is pivotal for the Spurs' chase for a spot in the NBA Play-In tournament.

In their previous game, the Spurs defeated the Blazers, 133-96.

Dejounte Murray had 28 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 26 points in the win. San Antonio also connected on 19 three-pointers.

"Wins are tough in the NBA. You take them any way you can get them but this obviously wasn't a fair fight. They got a lot of guys out. The good part for us was that we still played good basketball," said Gregg Popovich.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Pelicans have out-rebounded their opponents in 7-straight games.

2. The Pelicans are 1-20 at home when trailing after the third period.

3. The Pelicans are averaging 118.9 points per game in March. Their highest scoring average this season.

4. The Spurs have won 2-straight road games.

5. The Spurs have connected on 15-plus three-pointers in 2-straight games.