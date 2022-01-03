Spurs still need work on keeping emotions in check during games, Forbes says

"There were a lot of mental lapses," Forbes says. Case in point: San Antonio's meltdown against the Pistons on Saturday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs guard Bryn Forbes has an even-keeled personality and it helps him on and off the court.

But it may also be useful for the Spurs and their development.

Case in point: San Antonio's meltdown against the Pistons on Saturday night.

After blowing a 17-point second-quarter lead, the Spurs would ultimately lose in overtime, 116-117, to the Pistons who were depleted and had a roster constructed with players from the G League on 10-day deals.

'I think when we get too emotional at times or caught up in this and that," said Forbes. "I think we lose focus of what we're trying to do."

The loss was the Spurs' third straight and a sign the young team still has areas to work on as the season moves forward.

And this is not the first time the team's emotional reactions to wins or losses get highlighted.

Head coach Gregg Popovich discusses how the team needs to learn how to approach games following wins. Players also discuss the team's lack of consistency.

"I think the more consistent we can be, I think the better we'll be," said Forbes.

Prior to their current losing streak, San Antonio rattled off three wins in a row and went 5-2 from Dec. 12-26.

That should be seen as some growth for this young team and their capability to sustain the right mental and emotional approach each game.

Although it was lacking in their disappointing loss to Detroit.

“I think we made a lot of mistakes on the defensive end. There were a lot of mental lapses," Forbes added.

The Spurs were without Dejounte Murray, Doug McDermott, Lonnie Walker IV, and Keita Bates-Diop in their match versus Detroit so that needs to be considered.

However, when the Pistons came storming back in the second half outscoring the Spurs 33-22 in the third, it rattled the Spurs and the team could not recover.

And for Forbes, it came down to a matter of mental focus and the right emotional approach to avoid the loss.