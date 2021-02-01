FINAL: Spurs fall to Lakers 109-103 in Derrick White's return as Keldon Johnson duels LeBron in career night

Coach Popovich said that White would come off the bench on a minutes restriction, and LaMarcus Aldridge would miss his second-straight game.

SAN ANTONIO — Game recap

First quarter

San Antonio's young guns opened the game in attack mode, with Keldon Johnson starting the contest by attacking Anthony Davis for free throws. Dejounte Murray hit a contested layup and then a pull-up jumper over LeBron and Lonnie Walker IV took a pick-and-roll possession into Marc Gasol's chest for a layup.

His arms and legs are so long that my brain can’t quite process what it’s seeingpic.twitter.com/iw1tcufeJ4 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 2, 2021

Johnson drilled a 3 over the outstretched arms of Davis, and DeMar DeRozan knocked down a triple as well, helping the Spurs to a 14-13 lead.

Keldon, right in AD’s eyehole pic.twitter.com/xz4MDEUx84 — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) January 2, 2021

Los Angeles stayed in the game thanks to second-chance points, recording five offensive rebounds in the first five minutes. Part of it was DeMar DeRozan guarding the taller Marc Gasol so that Keldon Johnson could focus on LeBron and Jakob Poeltl could stick AD.

After falling behind, Johnson drilled another three to tie after passing one up seconds earlier. Patty Mills came in and continued his hot-shooting start to the season.

G’day, Mr. Mills pic.twitter.com/SFSfxSkkUn — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) January 2, 2021

Derrick White entered the game and shared the court with Murray in his first minutes of the season. He turned it over, but drilled a triple and stripped LeBron James under the basket on the next possession. He also partook in one of his favorite activities: getting run over by a full-speed NBA player to draw a charge.

San Antonio led 31-25 after the first quarter.

Second Quarter

White opened the second quarter by stuffing Montrezl Harrell, and DeRozan knocked down another triple to push San Antonio to 7-14 from deep.

Los Angeles battled back and took a lead at 39-38, But San Antonio found something with the incredibly young lineup of Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl as the defense forced Los Angeles to cough it up.

Dejounte drives and kicks



Derrick drives and kicks



Lonnie drives and finishespic.twitter.com/yM3vK2xkKc — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) January 2, 2021

Lonnie isn’t afraid of AD eitherpic.twitter.com/cPikclT6Ky — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 2, 2021

Manu fake from Derrick 👀 pic.twitter.com/ghEJVt13m9 — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) January 2, 2021

The young ones didn't seem to fear Anthony Davis or anyone else between them and the rim. Keldon Johnson continued to drive into him, with success.

The most fun part of this game so far has been Keldon relentlessly, fearlessly attacking ADpic.twitter.com/NSqAnlHwh2 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 2, 2021

Davis and James remain one of the most potent pairs in NBA history, and finished the half with a combined 32 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

San Antonio hung right with the Lakers though, trailing just 58-57 at the end of the half.

Halftime: Spurs 57, Lakers 58



Keldon: 12 p, 5r, 1a, 1s

DeMar: 10p, 4a, 4r, 2-3 3PT

Patty: 8p, 3a

Dejounte: 7p, 3r, 1a, 1s

Derrick: 7p, 1a, 2b

Rudy: 7p, 1r, 1a

Lonnie: 6p, 1r

Jak: 0p, 4r, 1a

------------

AD: 17p, 5r, 3a, 2s

LeBron: 15p, 4r, 4a, 1s — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) January 2, 2021

The Spurs shot 8-19 from deep to start the game compared to 7-15 for the Lakers, but 10 offensive rebounds helped Los Angeles win the board battle.

Third Quarter

Kentavious Caldwell Pope started the quarter scoring the first 8 points for Los Angeles taking advantage of some fairly sloppy defense.

Keldon Johnson responded with a run of his own, knocking down a triple, driving for a floater in traffic and deflecting a cross-court LeBron pass before drawing free throws in transition for 7 points in a row.

The Mustang is running wild!



Game-high 22 for Keldon Johnson right now

pic.twitter.com/PMPrYYabyo — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) January 2, 2021

Caldwell Pope made another crisp backdoor cut, but twisted his ankle when he planted for a layup which was blocked from behind by DeRozan, who scored on the ensuing 5-on-4 sequence.

DeRozan then knocked down a catch-and-shoot triple for the third time in the game, tying the contest at 70. He then found Johnson in transition, who knocked down his most open three of the game to give San Antonio the lead back and give him a game-high 22 points at the time.

Johnson forced another turnover, then lost a gamble giving Kuzma a back cut. Derrick White, however, reacted instantly and beat him to the spot, drawing a charge.

New year, same Derrickpic.twitter.com/EzHCVwPuPo — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) January 2, 2021

DeRozan hit a few contested jumpers, Rudy Gay did as well, and with some tough defense mixed in, a 7-point deficit turned into a 4-point lead for San Antonio.

The Spurs led 85-81 heading into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

The back-and-forth affair continued, with Keldon Johnson dueling LeBron on both ends. LeBron and Talen Horton-Tucker gave Los Angeles a three-point lead, but consecutive buckets from Murray and Walker erased that and led to a Laker timeout.

The defense struggled to communicate at points, but the activity level was phenomenal and they clamped down on a fantastic offensive team. Johnson drilled another triple, and White finished a tough floater.

Davis hit a three, but faced tough defense on a layup attempt, sending the ball into a pile of bodies where Johnson fought for it and DeRozan recovered it.

He drove for an and-1, but the three-point lead was short lived as Schroder got loose for an open three.

Rudy Gay got a nice three from the corner, but wasn't even close. He made up for the miss on a poor shooting night with a tie-up on LeBron, then scored an and-1 on the other end for another brief lead.

Los Angeles tied it moments later on another three from Davis. The Spurs blocked LeBron at the rim, but Kuzma scored a tip-in.

DeRozan wanted a foul call on a pull-up jumper to tie, which missed everything. The officials also swallowed their whistle on LeBron shoving White to the ground, and Johnson bumping James before his subsequent layup. White tried a three over LeBron, but it came up short and the Lakers hit free throws, winning 109-103.

FINAL: Spurs lose 109-103



Keldon: 26 p*, 10r, 5-9 3PT*, 2s, 1b

*career-high

DeMar: 23p, 9r, 7a, 3-4 3PT

Rudy: 15p, 2-8 3PT, 3r, 2a

Dejounte: 12p, 8r, 1a, 1s

Patty: 10p, 4a

Derrick: 9p, 1a, 2b, 23 min

Lonnie: 8p, 3a, 1r

Jak: 0p, 5r, 3a, 20 min

Drew: 0p, 5r, 3b, 23 min

Devin: 0 mn — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 2, 2021

Pre-game notes

Gregg Popovich started his pre-game media availability by confirming that Derrick White would make his season debut, but come off the bench with a minutes restriction. He said that LaMarcus Aldridge remains out with a sore knee, and he'll start Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, DeMar DeRozan, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl.

White was second in the league for blocks among guards, and second in the league in charges drawn, all while playing a smaller role off the bench for most of last year. In the bubble, he proved to be San Antonio's best two-way player by kicking up all parts of his versatile offensive game.

He signed a four-year contract extension worth $74 million at the last possible moment in the offseason, and figures to be a key piece in San Antonio for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see who plays fewer minutes as he eases back into the rotation.

In another long-awaited debut, San Antonio will play on their Fiesta-themed court for the first time in their new Fiesta jerseys. The Spurs will play with this court every time they don the teal, orange and pink at home, which really should be every time they play.

LeBron James will play after being listed as questionable again with a sore ankle. He had 26 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, a block and a steal in LA's 121-107 win over San Antonio on his 36th birthday Wednesday.

He was one of many who congratulated Becky Hammon on her historic achievement as the first woman to act as head coach in an NBA game. In Pop's first comments since getting tossed in the second quarter, he heaped praise on an assistant he believes is more than qualified to be an NBA head coach.

"We didn't hire Becky to make history, she earned it," Popovich said, acknowledging the barriers women face, especially in sports, while focusing on the gender-less reasons he pointed to Hammon and told her she was in charge on his way off the floor.

Like the rest of the Spurs who have talked about Hammon since she broke that glass ceiling Pop spoke about her as a leader with a brilliant basketball mind, a competitor who cares about her teammates, and somebody who absolutely belongs.

Popovich noted that the Lakers were her scout team, so it made the most sense to hand her the reins since she prepares the most for this matchup and as a result knows more about the Lakers than he does.