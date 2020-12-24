LIVE: San Antonio Spurs open season in Memphis with game against Grizzlies

The Spurs went winless in the short preseason, but they played all of those games without Keldon Johnson, who burst out in the bubble as a rookie. He's back tonight.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are in Memphis to start their regular season against the Grizzlies.

The Spurs went winless in the short preseason, but they played all of those games without Keldon Johnson, who burst out in the bubble as a rookie. He's returning from a toe injury tonight.

"I want him to play good offense and good defense," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said when asked about his role, giving sage wisdom as always.

Pop was similarly vague about whether or not Johnson would play offense and defense for the starting unit.

"I don't even know what it was last time," Popovich said when asked if he'd change the starting five. "Probably"

The caginess made sense once it was revealed that Johnson would indeed start as a small-ball four.

KELDON IN THE STARTING LINEUP ALERT https://t.co/FD1TnXa3Sb — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 24, 2020

Memphis has built an underrated team around last year's Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, but these are the kind of up-and-coming opponents the Spurs need to beat if they want to improve on last year.

Follow along here and on Twitter for the latest updates and highlights from the game.

Recap

First quarter

Keldon Johnson made the most of his start, scoring 9 points on four shots in the first quarter. Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV each hit a three, but San Antonio found themselves in an early hole as LaMarcus Aldridge struggled on both ends.

Keldon showing some tremendous aggression earlypic.twitter.com/2W2sRfclQW — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) December 24, 2020

Aldridge started with a missed three, which is ok as he continues to get his legs under him. He played poor defense on Jonas Valanciunas in the post and on the perimeter, coughed up an inbound pass, passed up an open 3 and turned it over when he tried to attack the rim out of it.

Memphis built a 10-point lead, but San Antonio got back in it with Poeltl entering the game for Aldridge and shoring up the paint defense. Rudy Gay provided some early pop off the bench, and by the end of the quarter the Spurs trailed just 33-30.

Second quarter

Dejounte opened the second by reminding folks that he's a three-level scorer, hitting a three, a mid-range pull-up and a layup in the first four minutes, and then a leaning circus layup to give him a team-high 13 points.