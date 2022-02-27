Heat 133, Spurs 129: What they said after the game

The Spurs see their two-game win streak end.

SAN ANTONIO — The shorthanded Spurs saw their two-game winning streak end, losing to the Heat, 133-129, on the Rodeo Road Trip.

Keita Bates-Diop led the team with 22 points. Devin Vassell had 22 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 22 points as well.

San Antonio was without Jakob Poelt, Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson versus Miami.

The Spurs move to 24-37 and will next play the Grizzlies on Feb. 28 to wrap up the Rodeo Road Trip.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

"I couldn't be more proud of them. They were spectacular. We just kept on playing. That's the character of these guys that's probably the most special thing about them. A young group that keeps on playing," said Gregg Popovich.

"We kept fighting. We got out to a quick lead. We came out with a lot of energy. We know we needed to do that to be able to give ourselves a chance tonight. We came out early with a lot of energy, jumped on them but in the second quarter a lot of turnovers," Tre Jones said.

"We always pick it up knowing we have a depleted team. I'm just happy our team fought back especially coming from a back-to-back in double-overtime but we make no excuses playing the number one team in the Eastern Conference. We did what we can," Walker said.

HEAT

“I felt great and it also feels great to know that my guys can go out there and get the dub. We needed it. They (Spurs) were playing so incredibly well the entire fourth quarter that I think Spo made a great call,” Jimmy Butler said.