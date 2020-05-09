Houston Rockets take Game 1 of Western Conference semifinals with 112-97 win over Lakers

The Rockets' James Harden led in scoring with 36 points while Russell Westbrook had 24 points.

HOUSTON — The Los Angeles Lakers are playing from behind again in these NBA playoffs.

James Harden scored 36 points and the Houston Rockets ran away from the Lakers 112-97 on Friday night, the second straight round the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference lost its opener.

Russell Westbrook added 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Eric Gordon had 23 points for the Rockets, the No. 4 seed who had just one day of rest after needing seven games to win their first-round series.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers.

LeBron James had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.