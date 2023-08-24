How much?!? Spurs ticket prices are skyrocketing on the secondary market

Welcome to the other side of the "Wemby effect."

SAN ANTONIO — The wait for the San Antonio Spurs 2023-24 season is moving forward and fans are looking to get their hands on tickets to be part of the action all season long.

However, if fans are looking at the secondary market to score some tickets, they'll have to dig deep in their pockets or maybe take out a bank loan.

On opening night versus Dallas, tickets on Ticketmaster are starting at $125.00 for a seat in the upper deck 200 section.

Staying in the 200s, you can expect to pay a base ticket price of $294.00 or over $300.00 for a closer seat.

If you dare to spend for a ticket in the 100 level then brace for sticker shock. Expect to pay $400.00 or more.

And by "more", Ticketmaster has tickets going as high as over $6,000-plus if you want a seat on the baseline.

If you are thinking about passing on opening night and rather get a ticket for game two of the season against Houston, then you might be in some luck.

Tickets on Ticketmaster range from $33.00-$2,000-plus for Rockets versus Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs recently opened up more season ticket memberships if you want to buy up a set of games directly with the team.

Either way, with the excitement of a new era in San Antonio comes steep ticket prices.