HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are hoping the NBA intervenes after a crazy dunk by James Harden Tuesday night that should have counted but didn’t.

The dunk could have prevented a loss to the rival San Antonio Spurs.

Take a look.

For the shot to count, the ball has to clear the net.

Harden’s dunk went through then it went back over top with the net, so it’s good.

The refs said no, and they wouldn’t let Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni challenge the call because the 30-second window to do so passed during the timeout.

Houston lost to the Spurs in double overtime by 2 points, 135-133.

The tweets from 200 miles west on I-10 are looking a lot different than the ones here.

San Antonio fans loving it.

One wrote, “Choke City” at their best.

But other sports fans called the call “devastating” and said the refs “stole the game.”

Another fan says he’s normally not cool with overturning a game’s result, but the NBA has to do something.

ESPN’s Tim McMahon tweeted a Rockets source is optimistic that will happen.

He said that count mean either giving Houston the win or ordering that the final 7 minutes and 50 seconds be replayed because the Rockets outscored the Spurs in regulation.

