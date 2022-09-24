Keldon Johnson to miss start of Spurs' preseason games due to shoulder injury

The Spurs forward suffered a right shoulder dislocation and will be out to start the team's preseason slate.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be without forward Keldon Johnson for the start of their preseason slate.

The team announced that the forward suffered a right shoulder posterior dislocation during open gym and has started actively rehabbing.

He will likely be out to start the team's training camp as well which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The good news is that Johnson is expected to be available for the start of the regular season according to the team.

Johnson averaged 17.0 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 47% field goal shooting and 40% from behind the three-point arc last season.

He also inked a 4-year deal worth a reported $80 million this offseason and is expected to the be focal point for the team this upcoming season.

The Spurs' first preseason matchup will be versus Houston on Oct. 2.