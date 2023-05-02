'Wow!': Current, former NBA players react to Mavs' reported trade for Kyrie Irving

The Mavs' trade for Irving is garnering attention around the sports world.

DALLAS — "Wow!" is certainly one way to put it.

The Dallas Mavericks on Sunday reportedly traded for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, leading to mixed reaction from the sports world. The Mavs made the trade official on Monday.

The Nets will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks from Dallas. The Mavs will also reportedly receive Nets forward Markieff Morris in the trade.

Irving has been at the center of controversy throughout his NBA career. Most recently, he tweeted a link to antisemitic material, which led to his suspension earlier this season.

No matter how NBA players and fans feel about Irving, the trade was truly a shock to many.

Dinwiddie was one of the first to react to the news as he returns to Brooklyn.

"When @ShamsCharania says it’s time to go you pack your bags. Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home," Dinwiddie said in his tweet.

When @ShamsCharania says it’s time to go you pack your bags.



Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home 😅🙏🏾 https://t.co/Enuqat6v0N — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 5, 2023

"To the #mffl like I’ve always said y’all and BKN have made my NBA experience. Nothing but immaculate vibes as @tpinsonn would say," Dinwiddie added in a second tweet.

Here's how other current and former NBA players are reacting to the reported trade:

wow 👀👀 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) February 5, 2023

The NBA gonna NBA.. it’s that time of year. Wow! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 5, 2023

Kyrie to Dallas 👀👀

Ladies and Gentleman welcome to the trade deadline 😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 5, 2023

Pure smoke 💨 in Dallas. ❤️ this League — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 5, 2023