Say what? Lakers, LeBron James jerseys are Texas' top-selling NBA jerseys

Is Texas really Lakers nation?

SAN ANTONIO — If you think that San Antonio Spurs jerseys are the top-selling NBA jerseys in Texas, then think again.

It seems even in Texas, Lakers and LeBron James' jerseys dominate as they are the NBA jerseys of choice among fans in the Lone Star State, according to a survey by Lids.

Check out our top NBA team and player jerseys so far in the 21-22 season. Are you surprised? We aren't 🤔 🏀 pic.twitter.com/oXWOwnYp62 — Lids (@lids) February 17, 2022

So, what gives?

A big reason for this may be the fact many Californians moved to Texas over the last several years.

Case in point, when the Lakers are in San Antonio, the AT&T Center is filled with many Los Angeles fans, and actually outnumber Spurs fans in the seats.

In addition, the Spurs are in a rebuild, haven't been to the postseason in years, and do not have a megastar on the roster. And James, of course, is a well-recognized name in basketball, globally.

Although newly-minted NBA All-Star, Dejounte Murray, might have something to say about that.

It is noteworthy that not even Mavs' Luka Doncic's jersey is the jersey of choice in Texas, considering he's a big name in the NBA.

And in case you were wondering, the last Spur to have one of the league's most popular jerseys was Kawhi Leonard before he forced himself out of San Antonio.

Lakers and James' jerseys may dominate Texas, but we all know in San Antonio, it is the Silver and Black that reigns supreme.