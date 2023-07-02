38,388 points: Incredible 45-second video breaks down how LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record

The quick video is color-coded to show which team he was playing for at the time the points were scored.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — LeBron James has officially made NBA history by breaking the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most total points scored.

It happened Tuesday night when James netted his 38,388th point as the Los Angeles Lakers battled the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Getting to this special moment in his career was a long time coming, which started way back in 2003 when James entered the NBA as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To highlight the evolution of this historic moment, the NBA on ESPN Facebook page shared a 45-second video that animates every point James scored throughout the years -- and it's all color-coded to depict which team he was playing for at that specific time.

You can watch the video below:

All of LeBron James' career buckets 38,388+ All LeBron James' buckets 🔥 (via Kirk Goldsberry) Posted by NBA on ESPN on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The “kid from Akron” isn’t done just yet… He’s on pace to top 40,000 points at some point next season, pushing his already epic record even further.

"Today is a day we can be proud to say the all-time leading scorer in the NBA is from Akron," 3News’ Dave Chudowsky said Wednesday morning. "He brought us so many memories. … Now King James is the king of NBA scoring, and we are lucky that we have been a part of it.”