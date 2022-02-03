NBA unveils new 'Kobe Bryant Trophy' for NBA All-Star Game MVP Award

The trophy is named in honor of the Hall of Fame guard, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

Two years ago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league would name its All-Star Game MVP trophy after Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

While the award has been handed out in Bryant's honor in each of the past two seasons, it will debut a new look at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland later this month, with the league having unveiled a new version of the Kobe Bryant Trophy on Thursday.

The new Kobe Bryant Trophy awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star MVP further celebrates its namesake, with intricate details holding dual meanings, both for NBA All-Star and Bryant’s legendary career, which include the following: pic.twitter.com/kOXXywo8yX — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2022

The trophy, which was designed in partnership with artist Victor Solomon, is a part of the league's newly designed line of All-Star trophies, which celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary and also include trophies for the Rising Stars MVP, Slam Dunk champion, 3-point contest champion and Skills Contest champion.

“As the NBA celebrates its 75th Anniversary Season, this collection of All-Star trophies represents the continued growth and evolution of our game,” said Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA. “Through our collaboration with Victor Solomon, these trophies incorporate deep storytelling, reimagining our previous All-Star trophies in a modern aesthetic, and now serve as the new standards of excellence that future generations of All-Stars will strive to reach each year.”

According to a release, the four-level Kobe Bryant Trophy includes the following details, which pay tribute to the 18-time All-Star.