NBA veteran Thaddeus Young sees poise and more from Spurs rookie Primo

The youngster gets the veteran's approval.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs rookie Josh Primo received a nod of approval from teammate and 14-year NBA veteran Thaddeus Young following the team's 115-105 preseason loss to Detroit Wednesday night.

"He's young but he's a big point guard who can go out there and he can be physical and he can be athletic," Young said.

Primo's NBA debut was nothing short of spectacular.

In a preseason win over Utah in front of fans chanting his name at the AT&T Center, he recorded 17 points in 18 minutes.

His play looked more like that of a seasoned veteran. He controlled the pace, confidently shot the ball, and didn't look bothered by the NBA stage.

Against the Pistons, Primo showed poise.

He displayed his ability to set up his teammates for easy baskets and didn't rush with the ball as most rookies do.

"The biggest thing I like about Primo is he's very poised in everything he's doing," Young said. "He's not trying to rush. He's not trying to force the issue or make something happen he can't make happen."

In his second NBA game, the rookie guard played a little over six minutes in the final period and he made the best of the limited time on the floor.

He recorded three rebounds, two assists, and went 0-3 from the field.

It wasn't a performance as in his debut but every second of NBA experience will do wonders towards his development.

"He's just going out there and playing basketball," said Young. "That's what we need from him."

It is just two preseason games under Primo's very young career. He's got a long road ahead of him. A road that the Spurs are allowing him to drive through at his speed.

Development is key for the Spurs' first-round NBA Draft pick whether it will be in a G League Austin or San Antonio uniform once the regular season is underway.

Primo's NBA journey is off to a great start and just as Young learned, the NBA game will get easier in time.

"To continue to just play basketball and the game will come to him," Young said.