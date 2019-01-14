SAN ANTONIO — Walking into the AT&T Center for Charlotte’s shootaround Monday was a poignant experience for former Spurs point guard Tony Parker, who signed with the Hornets last summer after playing 17 seasons with the Spurs.

Parker will play against the Silver and Black for the first time when they host Charlotte on Monday night. Parker was only 19 when he reported to his first training camp with the Spurs in 2001, and went on to star on teams that won four NBA championships.

Asked how he felt walking onto the court wearing the Hornets’ purple and teal instead of the Spurs’ silver and black, Parker said: “Very emotional, obviously, very nostalgic since I arrived in San Antonio. I didn’t see my home for four months, so it just feels good to be home and see everybody, friendly faces, and just all the love from the city of San Antonio. I’m excited and I can’t wait for tonight.”

Parker, 36, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Hornets last July. He became the Spurs starting point five games into his rookie season and held the job until he was replaced by Dejounte Murray last January.

Parker said he never thought he never thought he would play for another NBA team.

“I thought I would finish in San Antonio,” he said.

So what is Parker expecting Monday night?

“Just going to have fun and reflect on all the great years we had here,” he said. “Talking with Timmy (Duncan) yesterday – he came to my house – you start talking like an old guy. Time goes fast, man. That’s all I can say. Time goes really fast.

“We just had great years and changing teams, you appreciate it even more, what we had here in San Antonio. It was very special, you know, with Timmy and Manu, and Coach Pop and all the great teammates that I played (with) over the years. All the stuff that was accomplished here, it was amazing. It’s hard to put into perspective, but now I can do it a little bit.”

A lock for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Parker averaged 31.1 minutes, 15.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in his 17 seasons with the Spurs. A six-time All-Star, he was MVP of the 2007 Finals.

Hornets coach James Borrego said he considered moving Parker into the starting lineup for Monday night’s game, but decided against it.

Parker has averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 assists and 19 minutes in his 37 games off the bench with the Hornets this season.