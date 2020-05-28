SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Basketball Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN that this year’s enshrinement ceremony for Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and five others will be delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was to have taken place in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 29.

Colangelo told ESPN that the event will be moved until the spring of 2021.

