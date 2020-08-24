Report: Brooklyn Nets interested in pursuing Spurs' Gregg Popovich for head coaching job

Shams Charania reported for the Athletic that the Nets' first priority in their coaching search is to explore the possibility of acquiring the future Hall of Famer.

Editor's note: The video above is from earlier this month.

Could Gregg Popovich be moving on from the Spurs to coach the Brooklyn Nets?

It's viewed by most as a pipe dream, but rumors of Brooklyn's interest picked up on Monday when Shams Charania reported for the Athletic that the Nets' first priority in their coaching search is to explore the possibility of acquiring the future Hall of Famer.

The report states that Nets star Kevin Durant has a deep mutual respect with Coach Pop, and notes the connections between Popovich and this Brooklyn team. General Manager Sean Marks, assistant GM Andy Birdsong, current head coach Jacque Vaughn, and assistant coaches Bret Brielmaier and Tiago Splitter all played for him.

Other potential candidates include Vaughn, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, Ime Udoka, and Jeff Van Gundy.

The Nets should be title contenders next year with Kyrie Irving and Durant healthy.

Still, Popovich has given no indication that he would want to move across the country away from the team he's led for over two decades. Brooklyn would need permission from the Spurs to talk to him, and they would need to trade for him as well.