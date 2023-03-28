Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki to reportedly be elected into basketball hall of fame as member of 2023 class

Nowitzki will reportedly join basketball stars such as Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — *Insert goat emoji here*

Dirk Nowitzki will reportedly be elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2023.

Was there really any doubt though?

While the official announcement will be made during the men's Final Four events in Houston this weekend, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday, March 28, that the elected class is now set.

Nowitzki will inducted later this year alongside Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon and Gregg Popovich, according to Wojnarowski's report.

No. 41's career speaks for itself.

Nowitzki is number six on the all-time NBA scorers list. He was also a 14-time All Star, four-time All-NBA First Team member, and NBA MVP in 2007.

And who could forget his amazing 2011 Finals run in which Dallas won the NBA title and Nowitzki won Finals MVP.

Following his retirement in 2019, the city of Dallas and the Mavs didn't stop honoring their GOAT.

The street right in front of the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas was renamed to "Nowitzki Way."

The German native also had his No. 41 jersey retired in January 2022.

And on Dec. 25, 2022, a statue of Nowitzki was unveiled at the AAC prior to the Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hall of Fame class of 2023 is expected to be officially announced on Saturday, April 1, during the NCAA men's Final Four games.

Enshrinement weekend is scheduled for Aug. 11 and 12.