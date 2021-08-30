REPORT: NBA contenders eyeing Thaddeus Young, Markkanen expected to be a Spur

Some offseason Spurs news.

SAN ANTONIO — Thaddeus Young’s time as a member of the Spurs might be short-lived.

According to a report from The Athletic, NBA contenders have pursued the Spurs forward.

The Suns are among the contenders who have pursued Spurs forward Thaddeus Young, sources said. San Antonio acquired Young in a sign-and-trade — along with a first-round pick and two second-round picks — and now are expected to receive strong interest in the veteran forward from competitive teams. Young averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while playing in 68 games (23 starts) and shooting 55.9 percent from the field a season ago.

Young could be a great trade asset for the Spurs should they want to continue their rebuild by adding young players or stockpiling draft picks. He’s also on an expiring contract which makes him an enticing trade chip.

With the Spurs in rebuild mode, and wanting to develop their young talent, it is an open question if Young will be a Spur for the full 2021-22 NBA season.

In addition, The Athletic reports Cavs’ Lauri Markkanen believed he was San Antonio bound as part of the Spurs-Bulls offseason deal.

Markkanen fully expected to be part of the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade package to San Antonio, but Chicago is believed to have pulled him from the proposal, sources said.

There were numerous reports of the Spurs’ interest in Markkanen during the offseason. Many saw him as the mobile, outside shooting big the Spurs need on the roster.

Markkanen ultimately was traded to Cleveland via a sign-and-trade with the Bulls. The Cavs forward agreed to a four-year, $67 million contract.