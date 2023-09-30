Report: Spurs, Bullock agree to a contract buyout

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and veteran forward Reggie Bullock have agreed to a contract buyout according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
In the offseason, Bullock was traded to San Antonio as part of a three-team trade with the Celtics and the Mavericks.
Considering the Spurs' current timeline, Bullock (32 years old) likely didn't fit the franchise's ongoing rebuild.
He will likely be a sought-after player in free agency for teams in the mix for a postseason spot.
In other recent roster moves, San Antonio signed RaiQuan Gray and waived guard Cameron Payne.
