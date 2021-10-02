REPORT: Spurs sign free agent Aric Holman

Holman recently played with the Celtics' 2021 Summer League squad.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report, the Spurs have signed free agent center Aric Holman to a training camp deal.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed Aric Holman to a training camp contract, a league source tells @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 2, 2021

Holman is listed at 6'10", 225 pounds and went undrafted in 2019.

He recently played for the Boston Celtics at the 2021 NBA summer league, and had stints with the Lakers, Mavericks and played in the G League.

The 24 year old also played professionally with Ratiopharm Ulm of the German Basketball Bundesliga in 2020.

Expect Holman to be assigned to the Austin Spurs squad considering the team's roster is at the league limit with the recent signing of forward Nate Renfro.