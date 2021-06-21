Reports: Becky Hammon now a finalist for head coaching job with the Portland Trail Blazers

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon is a finalist for the head coaching job with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a report from The Athletic.
This is not the first time she has been considered for a head coaching job, but, according to the report, this would be the furthest she has gotten in the process. It is also the first time a woman has gotten to the final stages of an NBA head coaching search.
Reports show she has also been considered for coaching jobs with the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics.
This season, Hammon became the first woman to act as head coach for an NBA team after Gregg Popovich got tossed early in a game against the Lakers. She has been an assistant coach with the Spurs for six years and also coached the Summer League team to a title in 2015.