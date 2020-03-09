Rockets beat Thunder in Game 7 to advance in Western Conference playoffs

Houston will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the next round. Game 1 will be Friday at the NBA Bubble in Florida.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — James Harden made up for a miserable shooting night with a big blocked shot, Russell Westbrook scored 20 points against his former team and the Houston Rockets edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-102 in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The Rockets pulled out a tense final game of the first round that lasted long past the final basket as replays and fouls were sorted out.