Reports: Next three Spurs games postponed due to four positive COVID-19 cases

Four players tested positive, but they have not been named, according to the NBA.

SAN ANTONIO — The next three San Antonio Spurs games have been postponed by the National Basketball Association because of four players testing positive for COVID-19. That's after Tuesday's game was already postponed – for a total of four games now impacted by the pandemic.

The NBA said the games have been "postponed in accordance with the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols."

Those games are:

Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Cleveland

Saturday, Feb. 20 at New York

Monday, Feb. 22 at Indiana

The Charlotte Hornets’ next two games (Wednesday, Feb. 17 vs. Chicago and Friday, Feb. 19 vs. Denver) have been also been postponed in response since the team played the Spurs on Sunday, Feb. 14. The NBA said additional contact tracing for players on both San Antonio’s and Charlotte’s rosters is underway in order to ensure the health and safety of players on both teams.

That news follows Monday's announcement that one person tested positive within the Spurs organization.

Spurs have four positive tests for the coronavirus and league is postponing their next three games, sources tell ESPN. Charlotte is undergoing contact tracing and will have next two games postponed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news Tuesday morning, saying Charlotte is also undergoing contract tracing and will have their next two games postponed as well.

The San Antonio Spurs game against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday was postponed after it was reported by ESPN that there was a positive test within the Spurs organization. It's still unclear if that test is from a player, coach, or other member of the staff. This was the first game postponed due to a positive test in the organization.

This comes after Sunday night's Spurs game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Spurs exploded in the second quarter and finished strong in the fourth, knocking off the Hornets 122-110 in Charlotte.