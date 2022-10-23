Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game

The Spurs are on a two-game winning streak.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105.

Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.

The Spurs are 2-1 to start the new season and will next face the Timberwolves on the road Monday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Sixers.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"It [win] showed me that they are serious about getting better," Popovich said. "Understand what the league is like for young guys. I thought that was pretty impressive to play as hard as they did."

Popovich on win v PHI, young players, pace of the game, Jakob Poeltl's play, McDermott's offense saving the game for the team #porvida #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/Q49xHLywPo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 23, 2022

Vassell

"We knew we wanted to deliver the first punch," Vassell said. "I think that's a good thing we've done in the past two games. In the first game, Charlotte punched us in the mouth and it was hard to get back from. We're just trying to come out and compete early."

Vassell on win v 76ers, competing, players contributing, team going in the right direction, defending 76ers, his thoughts on Poeltl and more #porvida #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/NrtICgGpTF — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 23, 2022

Doug McDermott

"I think we're learning we can play with anyone," McDermott said. "We didn't get complacent. We came out and beat a really good team. I think it's great for everyone's confidence."

SIXERS

Head coach Doc Rivers

Tobias Harris