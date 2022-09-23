Spurs add former WNBA player Candice Dupree to coaching staff; announce several basketball additions and promotions

Brent Barry was also named the Austin Spurs new General Manager.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be adding former WNBA player Candice Dupree to the coaching staff, the team announced.

She comes in with a stellar basketball resume which includes a 2014 WNBA title and is a seven-time WNBA All-Star.

She also won the gold medal (2010, 2014) at the FIBA World Championship for Women.

Dupree does have some coaching experience taking part in the NBA Assistant Coaches Program and serving as a coach at the NBA Combine 2022.

“The amount of patience that you have to have to deal with them is off the charts,” Dupree said. “So that’s what kind of led me into ‘you know what, I think I might be able to handle this coaching thing.’”

She helps fill out the coaching staff after the exit of Becky Hammon who became the head coach of the 2022 WNBA champions Aces.

In addition, the Spurs announced that Brent Barry is the new G League affiliate Austin Spurs General Manager. Sean O’Gara will serve as Head Athletic Trainer for Austin.

In a release by San Antonio, in the Spurs front office, the team has promoted Dave Telep to Vice President of Basketball Operations and David Kaplan to Manager of Basketball Analytics.

San Antonio’s coaching staff has added Candice Dupree in Player Development. The team has also promoted Willis Hall and Greg Stiemsma in Player Development, Josh Brannon to Head Video Coordinator, and Kenny Trevino as Assistant Video Coordinator.

In the Spurs medical and performance group, the team has added Carlos Sosa Marin as Athletic Performance Coach. San Antonio has also promoted Chastity Chov to Assistant Athletic Trainer and Ryan Curtis to Performance Coach.