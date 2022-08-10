Bigger than basketball | Spurs bring smiles to Uvalde community

The Spurs bring a moment of celebration to fans in Uvalde, Texas ahead of start of regular-season.

SAN ANTONIO — The Uvalde community continues to heal from the Robb Elementary school shooting tragedy and the San Antonio Spurs did their part to help bring smiles, laughs, and a day of pro-basketball to the city.

The Spurs paid a special visit Saturday to Uvalde High School and interacted with students shooting baskets and practicing their dribbling skills.

Coach Gregg Popovich, staff and the players (decked out in their full Spurs uniforms) proved there are things bigger than basketball as players lifted children to basketball rims for dunks with games, prizes, food and more provided to those who were in attendance.

“We are honored and grateful that Uvalde has welcomed us into their city today,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment said in a news release. “They’re our neighbors, and we will continue to move ahead as caring and supportive neighbors. We believe that sport is healing, and while we know that a day of joy doesn’t erase pain, anger or loss, we as an organization want to walk alongside everyone as they heal and thrive together.”

Uvalde Consolidated ISD athletes in third through sixth grades participated in Spurs Basketball Clinics, hosted by Spurs Sports Academy.

The Spurs Coyote entertained the crowd and newly-minted Basketball Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili was on hand to sign autographs.

The team's visit further solidifies its commitment to fans in Uvalde showing them they are not forgotten.

And that commitment to Uvalde is not over.