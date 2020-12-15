Spurs fans feel seen after receiving personalized Fiesta gift boxes from the team

The organization some fans gift boxes with Fiesta merch and a voucher for the new jersey, plus the personal touch of a framed tweet asking for that exact thing.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans have spent years begging the team for Fiesta jerseys on social media. When they released the new City Edition uniform, they let fans know that they were listening, and not in a figurative sense.

The organization sent a number of fans gift boxes with Fiesta-themed items and a voucher for the new jersey, plus the personal touch of a framed tweet asking for that exact thing.

"My voice feels heard," said Monty Smith, an active presence on Spurs Twitter. "They addressed something that fans have been clamoring about and picking up steam in the last couple of years. Also shows they’re more tapped into social media chatter than we think."

God is sending a sign @spurs , I know y’all see the fiesta colors https://t.co/3YCNTMAfaW — Monty (@spursnxt) July 3, 2020

When he saw the teal, orange and pink in a photo of a San Antonio sunset, he had no clue that tweet would be his ticket to the beautiful jersey that was only a wish and idea at the time.

"I never would’ve thought the organization would ever frame a tweet of mine, the fact that it happened and they showed some love back to a fan for just sharing a thought really shows they’re tapped in and genuinely care about Spurs fans," he said.

That sentiment was widely felt by fans who received the gift box.

"When I was first contacted I had to pinch myself a few times," said Brett Solis, a die-hard fan who said he'll never forget this. "I feel like fans have been talking and wanting the Spurs to return to the Fiesta colors for many, many years. For them to take all the pressure and heat from us fans for years online and then use that playful criticism in order to give back to us felt amazing. Felt like you were heard in some tiny way."

Man I’m just a kid from San Antonio livin’ the dream. You tweet all day on this app sometimes firing off into an empty space...and then this.



Amazing gesture by the @spurs. I’m just another diehard in this crazy fanbase.



Thank you so much!#SpursFiesta #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ouOWDWO2Ms — Brett “Casual Fan” Solis (@BrettSolis_12) December 12, 2020

"It shows that they listen and makes my years of I’m sure annoying attempts at getting anything Fiesta-colored not seem wasted," said Dylan Gonzalez, one of the truly hilarious and original content creators on Spurs Twitter.

"When I did learn it would include not only the merch in the box but a coupon for a free Fiesta jersey, what we had been wanting all along, it was just awesome and something I never thought would happen from just tweeting and complaining pretty much."

I love the @spurs so much



Can’t wait to see the guys play in the fiesta jerseys



BEAUTIFUL(and the framed tweet was an amazing touch😂) #spursfiesta pic.twitter.com/85GoARj82n — Dylan (@dylangonzalez21) December 12, 2020

"I honestly thought that was a neat touch with the framed tweet," said Melyssa Caro, a super-fan for the last two decades. "I laughed, but it shows that us Spurs fans really want Fiesta-themed jerseys. They really had records of not just me but other loyal fans."

The receipt-keeping (and framing) wasn't the only thoughtful touch. Fans got a Spurs Fiesta hat from New Era, a delicious cookie from Lily's in San Antonio, and a few vibrant cascarones to match the Fiesta colors and spirit throughout the box.

The box didn't contain a physical Fiesta jersey due to delays in production, but each fan got an individual code for the jersey of their choosing. Keldon Johnson seems like a popular pick after a studly performance in the bubble, while others are going with a custom name and number.

"I put my last name on it with the number 20 which was my high school number and to also remember what year this happened, even though I’m sure I won’t forget when this happened," said Carro.

"Manu will be okay with that," she said when pressed on the obvious. "We share that number."

"Since they allowed it to be a custom one I decided to get my last name with my number 12," said Solis. "With it being a Twitter thing this ties it into my handle. I did this so I can put together a shadow box to frame everything. Feel like I need to commemorate this occasion with something special."

The team made it clear that they've been listening to the large group of fans who have asked for Fiesta jerseys over the years. Even if you didn't get a gift box, you contributed to the movement and your voice was heard. You can also preorder the Fiesta jersey, with shipping expected in February.

Gonzalez has had his fair share of viral moments as a Spurs fan, but this takes the cake.