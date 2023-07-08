Spurs fans are roasting Victor Wembanyama haters on social media

Following his NBA Summer League debut, Spurs fans are banding together to fight off Wembanyama naysayers online.

SAN ANTONIO — It was not the electric NBA Summer League debut for San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama but it certainly was one that showed glimpses of his overall impact on the court as he gains more experience.

Wembanyama recorded five blocks, scored nine points, six assists, and eight rebounds off 2-13 shooting versus the Hornets.

“I’ve had a couple of practices with the roster guys, this is pretty much all of the basketball I could do,” Wembanyama said postgame versus Charlotte. “I was working out by myself a couple of days before this."

After the game, and to no one's surprise, Wembanyama naysayers came pouring out on social media, bashing the 19-year-old's performance in just one game.

Some are calling him a bust and more and immediately, Spurs fans came to his defense to squash the haters.

Here's a sample of the wars of social media words between Spurs fans and Wembanyama doubters:

3 in the morning meth induced clown takes. I’ll pass. — South210 (@SouthSA210) July 8, 2023

You know nothing about basketball 😂😂😂 — UCF (@ucfeverything) July 8, 2023

He retweeted a tweet saying that wemby and gobert’s games are the same. He knows nothing about basketball. — Dakota Day (@dakotajday) July 8, 2023

It's called jealousy. And we're going to see it constantly throughout the season anytime Wemby has, not even a bad game, but just a mediocre game. Every franchise would be dying to have him on their team — Ray Briggs II (@LordXarRahl) July 8, 2023

Never put Ajax in your coffee…😑 — 🔩Swiss™🔩 (@MidwestManmyth) July 8, 2023

Clout chasers 🥱 🚮 — Jesse (@SARoadrunner89) July 8, 2023

This is a joke of an article, right? https://t.co/Zmpfmjz0hH pic.twitter.com/JCuXTXr1Ha — Abel D (@RodimusBowtieSA) July 8, 2023

And these tweets are just the tip of the iceberg of Silver and Black fans roasting the Wemby haters.

It will be interesting to see the Spurs rookie in game two of the Summer League.

It'll be another marquee matchup versus Scoot Henderson (if he does play after injury) and to see how the young Spur performs after a taste of the NBA level.

