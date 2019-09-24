SAN ANTONIO — Go Spurs Go!

San Antonio Spurs fans will be treated to an up-close look at their favorite team ahead of the regular-season opener during the Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on October 10.

The event, presented by Cheerios, is free. Tip-off starts at 7 p.m.

Doors open to the public at 6:15 p.m. and will have open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking at the AT&T Center will also be free.

Additionally, fans can take advantage of $1 draft beer and soda, plus 25% off in the Spurs Fan Shop.

If you can't attend the event, don't stress! Fans will be able to watch a live stream of the scrimmage on the Spurs Facebook page.

The Spurs will host the New York Knicks for the regular-season opener on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

