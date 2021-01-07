Spurs' Keldon Johnson added to Team USA Olympics roster

SAN ANTONIO — Second-year Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will join his head coach Gregg Popovich in Tokyo next week as a member of the U.S. Olympics men's basketball team, according to several reports.
Johnson gets the call up after two players were forced to withdraw from the team. Bradley Beal entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier this week, and Kevin Love is recovering from a right calf injury.
Big man Javale McGee was also named to the Olympics roster Friday.
Johnson was named to the Team USA Select Team earlier this month and was called up to the main squad during the team's three scrimmage games while several players remained away from the team due to the ongoing NBA Finals.
Team USA went 1-2 during the three-game scrimmage weekend, but Johnson shined in the minutes he was given, scoring 7 points in 13 minutes and providing energy and hustle as part of the team's second unit.
After the game, Popovich told reporters he thought Johnson's performance was "real solid," adding that he brought physicality to the game and took good shots.
His play on the court led to "significant support and momentum" for him to be added to the 12-man Olympics squad, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Johnson was also reportedly a "favorite of decision-makers and staff."
Johnson started in 67 of the Spurs' 71 games during his second season in the NBA. The small forward averaged 12.8 points and 6 rebounds and was named to the NBA's Rising Stars roster in March.