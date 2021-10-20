Spurs legends Robinson, Gervin named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team

A pair of Spurs legends make the team.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary by releasing its 75th Anniversary Team.

Making the first wave of 25 are Spurs legends David Robinson and George Gervin.

The pair of Basketball Hall of Famers are more than worthy to make the team.

Robinson won Rookie of the Year, MVP, two NBA titles, and Defensive Player of the Year awards, in addition to a rebounding title, a scoring crown, six All-Star bids, three selections to the All-NBA First Team, and three selections to the All-Defensive First Team.

He also recorded the rare quadruple-double becoming one of four players in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

Gervin was the first guard ever to win three league-scoring titles in a row. His career scoring average of 26.2 points per game is among the game’s best as is his combined NBA/ABA total of 26,595 points.

He played in 12 straight All-Star Games, including nine in the NBA and he averaged at least 21 points in each of those dozen years. In his nine NBA seasons with San Antonio, the Spurs won five division titles.

And of course, there is his legendary move, the "Finger Roll."