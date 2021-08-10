Newest member of the Spurs McDermott appreciates the fan support

McDermott likes the fanbase's Spurs pride.

SAN ANTONIO — Doug McDermott was surprised by the fan turnout for the team's annual "Silver & Black Scrimmage" at the AT&T Center as it was his first experience being cheered for by the fanbase instead of feeling their ire as an opposing player.

"It was fun just being around the fans again," McDermott said following the scrimmage. "I've been really surprised at how good the fan base is down here."

The fan base certainly filled the arena Wednesday night despite torrential rainstorms slamming the city.

Chats of "Go Spurs Go" echoed throughout the night as a sense of normalcy filled the air after the NBA dealt with fan-less arenas due to the pandemic since it impacted the globe.

And the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs believes fans will make playing special once the regular season arrives.

"I'm just really excited to play in front of these guys, all these people," McDermott said. "I think the last year not having to deal with not a lot of crowds it makes it that much more special to come out and play in front of some people."

Fans will have plenty to cheer about McDermott this season.

Known for putting points on the scoreboard, "McBuckets" averaged career-highs of 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 25.4 minutes while shooting .532 from the floor last season for Indiana.

He was one of 10 players in the NBA to make over 100 three-pointers while shooting over .500 from the field last year.

His shooting prowess is exactly what the team needs to cure their three-point shooting woes from last season.

The Spurs open the regular season at home against Orlando on Oct. 20 and if the fan turnout for the team's scrimmage is any indication, McDermott will be pleasantly surprised come opening night.