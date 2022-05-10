Let's catch you up on some Spurs news and notes! 🏀

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2022-23 season with training camp underway and the start of their preseason schedule.

Let's catch you up on the latest news on the Silver and Black.

SPURS ANNOUNCE EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS

The team recently announced five executive leadership promotions, elevating Casey Heverling, Brandon James, Becky Kimbro, Joe Loomis and Tim Salier to Senior Vice President positions within the organization.

Congrats to all!

HERE'S SOME OF DEVIN'S FAVES

The Spurs released another "Favorites in :50" episode featuring Devin Vassell.

We learn some of Vassell's favorites such as his favorite "Ben 10" is his favorite cartoon, his favorite candy is Jolly Ranchers and so much more.

Check it out:

PSST! LOCKED ON SPURS IS HAVING ANOTHER FAN GIVEAWAY

Make sure to listen to this Friday's episode of Locked On Spurs as there will be another fan giveaway that will definitely be in demand.

Sweep The League is donating a free tee-shirt for one lucky fan!

Find out how to win on this Friday's Locked On Spurs episode.

Next @LockedOnSpurs fan giveaway will be courtesy of @sweeptheleague . They donated a free tee for one lucky fan. Find out on Friday's LOS on how to win... #porvida #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/dOEtsQITtV — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 4, 2022

NEW MERCH ON THE WAY

The Spurs teased on Twitter about some new merch coming out this Friday. The tweet was of a horse, the AT&T Center and a person in some gear.

Spurs x Siegelman Stable 🐎



🗓 Friday, October 7

⏰ 12pm CT pic.twitter.com/7DhvF885IJ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 4, 2022

According to the Siegelman Stable website, it is a family owned brand, fusing harness racing and luxury fashion.

So expect a Spurs-Siegelman clothing fusion on the way.

SPURS AND VELAS

The team shined the spotlight on San Antonio's "Velas De Bella" to learn about what the company is all about and more.

"We’re definitely a Spurs familia here.”



We connected with Velas De Bella to learn more about their family business inspired by their love for the city of San Antonio and the Spurs! An all-new 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 pres. by @VivaAerobus drops MONDAY! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/OSo4KAUMg4 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 30, 2022

SPURS VISIT ROY MAAS

The team recently visited the Roy Maas Center Meadowland Long-Term Residential Care Center in Boerne. Roy Maas provides 24-hour direct care for children who have been neglected, abused, abandoned, or exposed to violence.

Nice job, fellas!

The team visited the @RoyMaasYA Meadowland Long-Term Residential Care Center in Boerne. Set on a 42-acre campus, RMYA provides a safe, comfortable and structured environment with 24-hour direct care for children who have been neglected, abused, abandoned, or exposed to violence. pic.twitter.com/VB1iXwstfG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 3, 2022

ICYMI: KELDON JOHNSON IS HAVING A MEET AND GREET WITH FANS

The start of the Spurs 2022-23 season is closing in fast and fans are eager to see their favorite team back on the court.



And as the new season gets closer, fans will have an opportunity to kick things off with Keldon Johnson.

Check it out:

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: ED ORTIZ

Spurs fan Ed Ortiz is all about the Silver and Black and he is already manifesting positive vibes for the team to win the 2023 NBA Draft.

Shocked nobody has yet photoshopped a Fiesta Spurs jersey on him, with an al pastor taco in hand. https://t.co/dTv7f1Sg2w — Edmond Ortiz (@satscribe) October 3, 2022