Spurs news: Tre Jones' contract, new Spurs merch, and more

NEW SPURS GEAR IS HERE
The Spurs have released a line of bathing suits for these hot summer days. The gear is available now.
FAN GEAR
Spurs fans are hard at work making new merch for all Silver and Blacks fans. One fan is doing his part to give fans more options with some Spurs-inspired clothes.
TRE JONES' CONTRACT
Jones' contract has been guaranteed and will be back next season after not getting waived on Aug. 1.
He'll likely compete for the team's starting point guard spot now that Dejounte Murray is no longer with the San Antonio.
SPURS GO TO CAMP
A few Spurs players met with kids at a recent team basketball camp and the kids looked like they had some fun.
There's still time to register your kids to join the fun, learn about basketball from the pros and so much more.
SPURS GO IN THE RING WITH LOCAL BOXER
The Spurs chatted with San Antonio boxing champ, Mario Barrios, about representing his culture in and outside the ring.
And if you didn't know, Keldon is a big Barrios fan!
