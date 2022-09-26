Spurs rookie Sochan is sporting a Fiesta-themed hairdo

The team rookie is likely to win over Spurs fans with his new-look hair.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is set to win over fans with his new-look hairdo.

Sochan, who is not afraid to take risks with his hair, recently showed off his new Fiesta-themed hairdo featuring the franchise's retro colors: blue, orange and fuchsia.

The rookie definitely is daring with new looks. He went blonde, pink, and silver while at Baylor.

“You only live once, so might as well have fun,” Sochan said to the Waco Tribune-Herald in March 2022. “I always wanted to dye my hair, so I’ve done everything. It’s a little bit of fun for the team.”

Sochan is becoming a fan-favorite with his "cheeky" humor and geeky side.

And his changing hairdos do bring up memories of another Spur who also wore jersey No. 10 and loved to color his hair constantly: Dennis Rodman.

The Spurs' No, 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft will likely be giving his new team and fans a bit of fun throughout this upcoming season.