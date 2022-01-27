Latest Spurs rumors: Hawks calling for White, Poeltl's price tag and more

The 2022 NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching.

SAN ANTONIO — According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Spurs are in the mix of a few rumors ahead of the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, and here is what the reports are saying.

Hawks inquiring about guard Derrick White, Johns Collins involved

With reports of John Collins' possible departure from Atlanta, the Hawks inquired about guard Derrick White in a possible deal for the forward.

"Other teams believe the Hawks could draw an even higher return," Fischer reports. "Jerami Grant has been frequently mentioned as a primary trade target for the Hawks this deadline, and Atlanta placed a call to San Antonio about Derrick White, sources said. The Spurs and Mavericks have been considered Collins suitors dating back to the 2020 offseason."

White is currently posting 14.2 points per game along with 5.6 assists. He is due $15.6 million this season and tops out at $19.3 million in 2024-25 which is the final season of his current deal.

Spurs and Cedi Osman

According to the report, San Antonio is inquiring about Cavaliers' Cedi Osman.

"As the trade market seems to have few two-way wings available, several teams, including San Antonio, Charlotte, Dallas, and Milwaukee, have phoned about Cedi Osman," wrote Fischer.

The 6-7, 230 pounds swingman is posting 10.8 points per game and shooting 36% from the three-point line in 37 games played this season.

Jakob Poeltl will be expensive for teams to acquire

Fischer also reports that Toronto did ask the Spurs about Poeltl as well as plenty of other teams. However, he does carry a big price tag if the team does want to deal him.

"They've indeed called San Antonio regarding Jakob Poeltl, as first noted by Marc Stein, but the Spurs have fielded numerous calls on the 26-year-old center and are seeking a strong return in any deal," Fischer reports.

Poeltl is one of the league's best centers and has improved his offensive game this season.

The 26-year-old is averaging 13.0 points per game and 9.0 rebounds in 40 games played.

Keep in mind that all NBA teams are on the phones looking to see where other teams stand with their roster.

All teams, including the Spurs, will be doing their due diligence ahead of the trade deadline.