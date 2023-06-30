Spurs sneaker news: Reebok set to release 'The Blast The Alamo' next month

A new pair of Spurs-themed sneakers are coming in July.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans will certainly look to add these new Spurs-retro-themed sneakers to their collection.

Reebok recently announced a new Spurs Fiesta-themed sneakers called, "The Blast The Alamo."

These sneakers feature the Spurs retro-colors from the 1990s at the bottom of the soles of the sneakers with the Spurs basic silver and black colors dominating the shoes.

It also is half silver and black across the middle of the sneaker and pays homage to the 1990 sneaker styles.

There's been plenty of other Spurs sneaker news.

Rookie Victor Wembanyama's deal with Nike has been extended from his time in France to the NBA.

In addition, forward Keldon Johnson has a new sneaker line with Chinese company Qiaodan Sports.

Also, Adidas released a special edition colorway of Tracy McGrady's T-Mac 5 that celebrates his 2004 game as a member of the Rockets where he scored 13 points in 33 seconds game versus the Spurs

The new Reebok "The Blast The Alamo" sneakers will retail for $160 and are set to release on July 7 at select Reebok Classics retailers and Reebok.com.

What do you have to say, Spurs fans? Will you get a pair of "The Blast The Alamo" sneakers when they drop next month? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5, and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

