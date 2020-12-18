Spurs to debut Fiesta City Edition jerseys on opening night

When the Spurs take the court at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, fans will get their first look at the team's long-awaited iconic teal, pink and orange stripes.

SAN ANTONIO — It might be December, but Fiesta colors will be out in full force come Wednesday.

That's when the San Antonio Spurs will put on their new 2020-2021 Nike City Edition Fiesta uniforms. Their game against the Memphis Grizzlies starts at 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 23 in Tennessee.

The Spurs Coyote already tweeted his excitement for the new jerseys - as did KENS 5's Tom Petrini, who also shared all of the details about the Spurs' plans officially released today.

Spurs fans will also get to see the new Fiesta court at the AT&T Center when Spurs put their classic colors back on against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 1.

The team will only wear their fan-favorite Fiesta jerseys three more times during the first half of the season, after Wednesday. Those dates are January 22, February 9 and March 1.

Spurs wearing Fiesta colors opening night 👀 pic.twitter.com/wjYB4EcCsU — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 18, 2020

The iconic teal, pink and orange stripes were a trademark of the team's game warmups dating back to the late 80s and then again in the 1996-97 season.

The official Spurs City Edition product is on sale at the La Cantera Spurs Fan Shop and online.

Many Spurs fans were surprised when they received gift boxes from the team which began arriving last week – which even included customized gifts.