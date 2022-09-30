Spurs training camp: Branham is learning, Collins feels physically right, and more

"It's been good just learning day-by-day," said rookie Branham.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened up their 2022 training camp and following Thursday's camp, rookie Malakai Branham and Zach Collins spoke.

Branham touched on having to learn the NBA game, how impressed he is with Doug McDermott's quick shooting touch, and more.

Collins spoke on how he feels physically ready to go after dealing with several injuries early in his pro-career, his affinity for yoga, how quickly young players will have to grow up fast, rookie hazing, and more.

Here's what the Spurs had to say and more courtesy of the Spurs.

BRANHAM

"We all are fast learners. I feel like we all kind of get it," Branham said about learning the NBA game. "Its been good just learning day-by-day."

COLLINS

"A lot of young guys have to grow up quickly," Collins said about the younger members of the team. "We all have to grow up quick."

"Everything feels fantastic. Definitely, the best I've felt physically in my career," Collins said about his health going into the new season.

The Spurs will get their 2022 preseason slate started Sunday versus the Rockets.