With a sweet photo celebrating and hugging Coach Pop, Danny Green thanked San Antonio and the Spurs in an Instagram post.
As KENS 5 reported, Green and Kawhi Leonard will now play for the Toronto Raptors after the team struck a trade deal with the Spurs Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO....Can't express the LOVE I have for you, the city, the fans & the organization. I want to thank you all for allowing me to be a part of something AMAZING for so many years. I have many great memories that I will take with me. Through the ups and downs you’ve always made me feel SPECIAL. I want to personally thank Pop and RC for being the first to believe in me and give me the opportunity. Thank you to my TEAMMATES for always encouraging me and being there for me (going to miss you guys the most)..so many battles. Thank you to the COMMUNITY for accepting me and allowing me to feel at HOME...all of you will ALWAYS be a big part of me and will ALWAYS be FAMILY! LOVE YOU ALL! Looking forward to my next chapter in TORONTO! #tothetruefans #THANKYOU #onceaspuralwaysaspur
"I have many great memories that I will take with me. Through the ups and downs you’ve always made me feel special," the post reads.
He also especially thanked the community for always accepting him and making him feel "at home" during his time with the Silver and Black.
Green closed out the post by saying he is looking forward to his next chapter.
*We're not crying, you are!*