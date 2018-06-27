Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been promoted, the team announced Wednesday. She will be a front-of-the bench assistant coach for the 2018-19 season.

Hammon replaces James Borrego on the roster of assistant coaches in San Antonio. Borrego became the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets this summer.

#Spurs announce Becky Hammon has been promoted pic.twitter.com/mtBGoprMPE — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) June 27, 2018

It wasn't clear Hammon was going to remain in San Antonio when the season ended. She reportedly interviewed for the head coaching job with the Milwaukee Bucks and her name was linked to the opening for the men's basketball head coaching job at Colorado State, her alma mater.

NBA stars, including LeBron James and Pau Gasol, have praised Hammon and said they would embrace playing for a female coach.

© 2018 KENS