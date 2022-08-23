Wow! Tickets to Spurs' Alamodome game are through the roof on the secondary market

Get ready for some sticker shock if you are looking for Spurs tickets for the throwback game at the Alamodome next season.

SAN ANTONIO — When the San Antonio Spurs announced their schedule for the 2022-23 season, many fans circled the return to the Alamodome date as one of their must-attend home games.

In case you did not know, the Spurs will take over the Alamodome on Jan. 13 versus the defending champs, Warriors, for the much-anticipated throwback game.

It is anticipated to break the attendance record for an NBA regular season game and will be televised on ESPN.

This is all part of the franchise celebrating its 50th anniversary in San Antonio and it is no wonder why fans are eager to return to the Alamodome.

"We are grateful for our loyal supporters throughout our entire region and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season," Spurs' RC Buford said.

But just how much are fans willing to pay for a ticket?

Well, if fans are seeking to get their hands on some, then they will have to dig deep into their pockets on the secondary ticket market.

Stubhub currently has a pair of tickets listed at a starting price of $1,600. Their cheapest ticket is $350.00 each.

Vivid Seats currently has tickets to the Alamodome game versus the Warriors at $1,385 and their cheapest at $262.

Now that is a pretty penny for presale tickets.

If that is out of your budget then there will be plenty of other games to circle on the schedule.

The Spurs will have several bobblehead nights featuring George Gervin. David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Tony Parker at select home games.

The team's home opener will be against the Hornets on Oct. 19 where the team will honor Manu Ginboili's Hall of Fame induction at halftime, with his retired jersey will be modified to reflect his entry.

Ex-Spur Dejounte Murray's return to San Antonio with Atlanta is set for March 19. Former Spur Lonnie Walker IV's first trip to the AT&T Center with the Lakers will be earlier, on Nov. 25.

Note tickets to the Alamodome game will go on sale on Aug. 26-31 for season ticket members and Spurs Fan Club members.

On Sept. 1, tickets for the retro-game will be on sale to the general public.

But with the Alamodome being the game to go to in San Antonio, will you spend that amount of money to attend?