SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: The San Antonio Spurs have officially announced Tony Parker's jersey will be retired November 11.

A new report points to a possible date for Tony Parker's inevitable jersey retirement ceremony.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, the Spurs will honor Parker on November 11. That night, the Spurs will host the Memphis Grizzlies

Parker played 17 seasons with the Silver & Black and won 4 NBA championships with the team, including a 2007 run in which he was awarded Finals MVP.

Parker is the last of the Spurs' "Big Three" to retire; his jersey will join those of his longtime teammates, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili. Duncan and Ginobili will more than likely be in attendance for the evening; Parker spoke at their jersey retirement ceremonies in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Parker will be the first Frenchman to have his jersey retired by an NBA team, according to Le Parisien.

