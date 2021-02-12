Warriors' Draymond Green gives Dejounte Murray his jersey with an inspiring message

The Warriors forward tips his cap to the Spurs' rising star.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Dejounte Murray put together an incredible game against the Warriors Saturday night with 22 points and 12 rebounds to help pace San Antonio to the 112-107 road win.

Murray's emergence this season is getting attention as he is posting career-highs in points (19.1), rebounds (8.6), and assists (8.3)

His play is so impressive that some think he could be in the mix for his first All-Star nod.

And one NBA All-Star is appreciating what Murray is doing this season.

Following the game, Warriors' Draymond Green gave Murray his jersey complete with an inspirational message for the young guard.

"To Dejounte: Love what you are doing lil bro! You a mud baby keep that same hunger and will to be great," wrote Green.

This isn't the first time a member of the Warriors did this for Murray.

In 2021, Curry gave him a jersey with a message for him to become great. A message that is becoming a reality this season.

Murray's stock is on the rise and what he is doing this season is remarkable.

He was the first Spur to have multiple triple-doubles in the same season since David Robinson did in 1993-94 (4), and on Nov. 27, he reached 1,500 career rebounds, joining Alvin Robertson as the only two Spurs to post 2,500 points, 1,500 rebounds and 1,000 assists in their first 300 games.