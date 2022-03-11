Spurs facing lawsuit over response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Josh Primo, accuser's attorney says

Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a sports psychologist who worked with the Spurs.

HOUSTON — The Spurs and Josh Primo are facing lawsuits after a former team psychologist accused Primo of exposing himself to her and accused the team of not taking action for 10 months.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing Dr. Hillary Cauthen. He says that in one of her first sessions with Primo in December 2021, he exposed his penis to her. He said that she immediately tried to get a meeting with the general manager of the Spurs, and he met with him in January 2022.

He said that when she got that meeting, she was assured that there would be an investigation and was asked to continue seeing Primo for sessions. He said she didn't want to lose her job and hoped it was a one-time occurrence, but the conduct continued.

Buzbee said that Cauthen received assurances that there would be an investigation, a write-up, and the conduct would be addressed, but she said none of that happened.

He said that Cauthen was the one who was restricted, told to work from home and not come to the facility.

He said that at one point, the Spurs organization told Cauthen that they wanted to hold a "facilitated discussion" with Cauthen and Primo to "figure out what it was that was compelling him to expose himself to her."

Buzbee said Cauthen was told in June that coach Gregg Popovich was aware of the situation, but that at that point, Cauthen may have been being lied to. He said in July Cauthen was told to stay home from Summer League in Las Vegas, and told that the team had "lost faith in her." He said that in August, the team decided not to renew her contract.

He also said that in Las Vegas while Cauthen was at home, Primo allegedly exposed himself again to another woman. In October, the Spurs exercised a team option to guarantee Primo's contract for next season. Buzbee says that while the team was in Minnesota Primo allegedly exposed himself again to another woman, which led the team to waive his contract.

"At that point, after more than ten months of knowing about this conduct, after the general manager knowing about it, the general counsel, the deputy general counsel, and the head of HR, after 10 months they finally released Josh Primo," Buzbee said. "Josh Primo's conduct is obviously well outside the bounds of what is normal, what is acceptable, his conduct shocks the conscience. I would also say that the Spurs' conduct, the way they handled this matter was egregious and absolutely unreasonable."

Cauthen gave a brief statement, saying that she was a psychologist, a mother of four daughters, a woman, and a victim seeking accountability and change.

"It took the Spurs 10 months to do the right thing, and that is too long," she said.

Buzbee said authorities had connected with him to gather more details about Cauthen's allegations.

“No case has been filed with the Bexar County D.A.’s Office against Joshua Primo," the office said in a statement. "If a law enforcement agency is conducting an investigation and submits a case to our office, we will conduct a review of that case and make decisions regarding prosecution at that time.”

Primo's attorney released a statement claiming that Cauthen's allegations are "either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy."

Statement from Josh Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs, II: pic.twitter.com/V6IxRvoOLM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

Here's the full statement from Primo's attorney, William J. Briggs II:

"Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has suffered a lifetime of trauma and challenges. He is not being victimized by his former team appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit.

In an act of betrayal against her young client, Dr. Cauthen, who is 40 years old, falsely claims Josh Primo exposed himself to her during the course of her numerous therapy sessions. Dr. Cauthen's allegations are either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy. Josh Primo never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else and was not even aware that his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts.

What makes the allegations even less credible is that Dr. Cauthen never informed her patient of the purported exposure. Dr. Cauthen was Mr. Primo's mental health support provider and confidant; a therapist who Mr. Primo trusted. She is much older than Mr. Primo, with many years of experience as a sports psychologist. It is baffling why she did not bother to tell her patient that his private parts were visible underneath his shorts.