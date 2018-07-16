SAN ANTONIO — Pushed to the finish line by the momentum it generated after hosting this year’s Final Four, San Antonio is getting college basketball’s signature event for a fifth time.

The NCAA announced Monday that the men’s basketball Final Four will be played at the Alamodome in 2025. The Alamo City has hosted more Final Fours than any other Texas city.

The NCAA announced Monday its selection of host cities for a four-year cycle that starts in 2023. San Antonio bid for every year except 2024 because there’s a major tech conference scheduled at the Alamodome on the weekend of the Final Four.

Houston (2023), (Phoenix) (2024), and (Indianapolis) (2026) also were selected as host cities.

Although the Alamodome is 25 years old and doesn’t have the bells and whistles of newer sports stadiums in the country, the NCAA couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have another Final Four in San Antonio.

“It’s the fans’ favorite, it’s the athletes’ favorite, it’s the coaches’ favorite,” Jenny Carnes, executive director of the San Antonio Organizing Committee, said Sunday. “This is where people want to be. You’d like to think that is a big factor in the vote but, again, that remains to be seen.”

The two Final Four semifinal games on Saturday, March 31, drew a crowd of 68,257, the largest for a sporting event at the Alamodome. Two nights later, Villanova beat Michigan for the national championship before 67,831.

Final Four events outside the Alamodome also had large crowds. The March Madness Music Festival drew 145,000, and 52,669 attended the Final Four Fan Fest at the Convention Center.

San Antonio got high marks from many among the more than 70,000 tourists who were in town for the Final Four this spring. One of the more glowing comments came from ESPN’s Peter Burns, who tweeted that “The Final Four should never go four years without being in San Antonio.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg led a San Antonio delegation that presented the city’s bid to host the Final Four again to the NCAA last Tuesday in Boston.

Although San Antonio was lauded after this spring’s men’s Final Four, members of the delegation that made the city’s pitch in Boston weren’t taking anything for granted.

“There’s been a lot of anxiety since last Tuesday when we walked out of the presentation room,” Jenny Carnes, executive director of the San Antonio Local Organizing Committee, said Sunday. “I haven’t slept much.”

Carnes and Mary Ullman Japhet, chairwoman of the public relations committee for the 2018 Final Four, said they were “cautiously optimistic” about San Antonio’s chances of landing another Final Four in this cycle.

“We feel incredibly positive, having come off a wonderfully successful men’s Final Four,” said Japhet, who is senior vice president of communications for San Antonio Sports. “In many respects, the most successful ever. But never for a moment would we take that for granted. We had a wonderful experience. It was exciting to get terrific feedback from the fans, from the coaches, from the NCAA members themselves, but we know how competitive this is.

“We have lost in these rounds before. We know that it is going to consistently be a very competitive environment and can’t rest on our laurels. We have to put forth a very strong bid and we feel that we did. The best term is cautiously optimistic.”

San Antonio hosted the men’s Final Four in 1998, 2004 and 2008, but had to wait 10 years before being part of the event again. The city was shut out after bidding in 2008 to be a host city in a four-year cycle that started in 2012 and ended in 2015.

“I still feel that pain,” Carnes said Sunday. “It was very similar to where we are now, coming off what we thought was a pretty darned good Final Four in ’08. A little bit of our fault. We took it for granted that we were doing it every four years. We just felt like we were going to get another one – and we didn’t.”

Stung by the NCAA’s rejection, city leaders rolled up their sleeves and devised a strategy to return the Final Four to San Antonio. They started with the Alamodome, which underwent $60 million in improvements. The facelift included the construction of a media center and 14 temporary luxury suites, the widening of concourses in the building and new video boards.

The strong community effort bore fruit when the NCAA awarded San Antonio the 2018 Final Four in November 2014. The result was arguably one of the best Final Fours in the event’s history.

Plans already are underway by the city for additional improvements to the Alamodome if they are needed before the next Final Four, Carnes said.

