Arkansas season ends as Texas Bowl is canceled

COVID-19 issues at TCU lead to the decision.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks were all set to pack into the team busses and head off for the Texas Bowl Tuesday afternoon. Instead, those busses drove off empty, as the team learned that the Texas Bowl was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues at TCU.

The game was scheduled for Thursday night at 7:00pm in Houston, but reportedly the Horned Frogs had to opt out thanks to COVID-19 related issues.

Arkansas was supposed to end their season with a bowl for the first time since 2016. Instead, the first season under Sam Pittman will end at 3-7, with all three wins coming against SEC opponents.

The university released statements from head coach Sam Pittman and AD Hunter Yurachek:

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman: “We are very disappointed not to get the opportunity to compete again as a team. We were excited and wanted to go play TCU in the Texas Bowl, but we certainly understand the issues in the TCU program. We had no positive tests from yesterday and were ready to go to Houston this afternoon with a healthy team. Our team and our student-athletes have sacrificed a lot over the last several months, including over the holidays, so this is a tough way to end our season. I’m so proud of our team for fighting and handling themselves through adversity all year.”