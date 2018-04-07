It was announced today that Corpus Christi native and Carroll high school graduate Brooks Kieschnick is one of nine members to be inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in September. Kieschnick was one of nine new members announced today to comprise the 2018 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame class. The Corpus Christi native and Carroll high school grad led Texas to two Southwest Conference titles in 1991 and 1992, plus, a pair of trips to the College World Series in 1992 and 1993. Oh, and let's not forget he was a three-time First Team All-American and twice was awarded the Dick Howser trophy, given to the top player in college baseball.

