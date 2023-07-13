x
Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for best women's college athlete

Clark was named best college female athlete Wednesday night, adding to her many accolades over the last year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on June 27.

Just months after completing her player of the year award sweep, Iowa's Caitlin Clark took home another honor, courtesy of the ESPYs. 

Clark was named best college female athlete Wednesday night.

It's one of many accolades given to the guard over her career, including the Naismith, AP Player of the Year and 2023 John R. Wooden Women's Player of the Year awards.

She broke the NCAA single tournament scoring record and pulled off a 41-point, 12-assist and 10-rebound triple-double in an Elite Eight win over Louisville. 

Clark also led the Hawkeyes through the Final Four and into the NCAA Women's Tournament championship game

The Dowling Catholic alumna and Big 10 Player of the Year has one more guaranteed year in college, with a possibility of another after that.  

USC's Caleb Williams won the men's award. 

